B. Riley Weighs in on Saratoga Investment Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Saratoga Investment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.38% and a return on equity of 9.77%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SAR. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.96.

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.53. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $156.63 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 133,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 24,792 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 14,678 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 24,148 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 29,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

