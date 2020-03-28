Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.25 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $6.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1729 per share. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 68,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 18,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 58,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

