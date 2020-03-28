BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of BCB Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BCB Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

BCBP has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson downgraded BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of BCBP opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $185.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.88. BCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 16.05%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in BCB Bancorp by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 21,670 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BCB Bancorp by 6.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in BCB Bancorp by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 85,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in BCB Bancorp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in BCB Bancorp by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 160,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 103,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

In other BCB Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Brogan bought 3,150 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.78 per share, for a total transaction of $40,257.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 350,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,747.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,561 shares of company stock worth $121,082. Insiders own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

