Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,234 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.37% of Beasley Broadcast Group worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 194,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 53,716 shares in the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BBGI opened at $1.96 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $72.09 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 11, 2019, it owned and operated 64 stations, including 46 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

