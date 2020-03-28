Berenberg Bank Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €22.60 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €22.60 ($26.28) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.42 ($34.21) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €25.26 ($29.37).

AXA stock opened at €15.49 ($18.01) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is €23.39. AXA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($32.20).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

