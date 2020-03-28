Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €48.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BAS. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €58.12 ($67.58).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €41.09 ($47.77) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49. Basf has a 12 month low of €37.36 ($43.44) and a 12 month high of €74.61 ($86.76). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €52.60 and its 200 day moving average is €62.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.13.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

