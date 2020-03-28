Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) a €85.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

BEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Independent Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €100.47 ($116.83).

Beiersdorf stock opened at €91.56 ($106.47) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €97.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €103.88. Beiersdorf has a one year low of €77.62 ($90.26) and a one year high of €117.25 ($136.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion and a PE ratio of 28.92.

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

