Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) a €30.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HFG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Hellofresh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.30 ($18.95) price target on Hellofresh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on Hellofresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Hellofresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Hellofresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €24.30 ($28.26).

Hellofresh stock opened at €25.15 ($29.24) on Wednesday. Hellofresh has a one year low of €7.88 ($9.16) and a one year high of €27.85 ($32.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of €22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of €18.73. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -405.65.

About Hellofresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

