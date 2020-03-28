Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €10.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PSM has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.87 ($14.97) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Independent Research set a €10.90 ($12.67) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €12.95 ($15.06).

Get Prosiebensat 1 Media alerts:

Shares of ETR PSM opened at €6.92 ($8.05) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.45. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 1-year low of €7.20 ($8.37) and a 1-year high of €15.95 ($18.54). The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 3.84.

Prosiebensat 1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.