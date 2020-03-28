Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Unilever (AMS:UNIA) a €48.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UNIA. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.50 ($65.70) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €51.00 ($59.30).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever has a 1-year low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 1-year high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.