Berenberg Bank Cuts Safestore (LON:SAFE) Price Target to GBX 750

Safestore (LON:SAFE) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Safestore to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Numis Securities downgraded shares of Safestore to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Safestore from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 795 ($10.46).

Shares of SAFE opened at GBX 630 ($8.29) on Wednesday. Safestore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 501 ($6.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 886.89 ($11.67). The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 762.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 739.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This is an increase from Safestore’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio is 0.27%.

In other news, insider Frederic Vecchioli sold 9,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 782 ($10.29), for a total transaction of £76,901.88 ($101,160.06).

Safestore Company Profile

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

