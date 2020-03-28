Berenberg Bank Cuts Safestore (LON:SAFE) Price Target to GBX 750

Safestore (LON:SAFE) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Safestore to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Numis Securities downgraded shares of Safestore to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Safestore from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 795 ($10.46).
Shares of SAFE opened at GBX 630 ($8.29) on Wednesday. Safestore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 501 ($6.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 886.89 ($11.67). The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 762.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 739.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This is an increase from Safestore’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio is 0.27%.
In other news, insider Frederic Vecchioli sold 9,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 782 ($10.29), for a total transaction of £76,901.88 ($101,160.06).
Safestore Company Profile
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
