Berenberg Bank Cuts Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Price Target to GBX 625

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 625 ($8.22) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TATE has been the topic of several other research reports. Investec lowered shares of Tate & Lyle to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 720 ($9.47) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tate & Lyle to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 635 ($8.35) to GBX 770 ($10.13) in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 770 ($10.13) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tate & Lyle has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 739.29 ($9.72).

Tate & Lyle stock opened at GBX 607 ($7.98) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 700.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 727.77. Tate & Lyle has a fifty-two week low of GBX 493.83 ($6.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 811.40 ($10.67). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

