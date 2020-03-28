Berenberg Bank Trims Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) Target Price to GBX 750

Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UDG has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Udg Healthcare from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 735 ($9.67) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Udg Healthcare from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 910 ($11.97) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Udg Healthcare to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 730 ($9.60) in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 858 ($11.29).

Shares of LON UDG opened at GBX 596 ($7.84) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 685.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 755.69. Udg Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of GBX 423.40 ($5.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 846 ($11.13). The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03.

About Udg Healthcare

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

