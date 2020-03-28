Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 1,050 ($13.81) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 1,170 ($15.39).

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BYG. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Big Yellow Group to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Big Yellow Group to an underweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Big Yellow Group to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 975 ($12.83) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,105.13 ($14.54).

Shares of LON:BYG opened at GBX 943 ($12.40) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,075.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,115.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.74. Big Yellow Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 630 ($8.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,245.30 ($16.38).

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

