Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Lowered to C$1.00 at Raymond James

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

BIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Laurentian lowered their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$1.60 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a C$1.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$1.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.67.

TSE:BIR opened at C$0.65 on Wednesday. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.58 and a 1 year high of C$3.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.81 million and a PE ratio of -2.90.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$164.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$155.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.0262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.12%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -46.88%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

