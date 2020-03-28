BMO Capital Markets Cuts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$14.50

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$13.60 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.48.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$6.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and a PE ratio of -79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.16. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$4.71 and a one year high of C$16.63.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.71 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is -8.98%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

