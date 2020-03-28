Boc Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boc Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHKLY opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.15. Boc Hong Kong has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $91.79.

About Boc Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. The company offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; overdrafts; personal loans; personal life, medical and accident, travel and leisure, business protection, home, domestic helper, motor, and golfer insurance products; wealth management services; and Internet, phone, and mobile banking services.

