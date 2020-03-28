Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) to a sector performer rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 250 ($3.29).

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CSFB began coverage on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a market perform rating and a GBX 330 ($4.34) target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 319.29 ($4.20).

Boohoo Group stock opened at GBX 205 ($2.70) on Wednesday. Boohoo Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1.74 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 250.60 ($3.30). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 272.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 281.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85.

Boohoo Group Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

