Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 23rd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.44. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.09 EPS.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$585.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$576.22 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BYD. Raymond James raised shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$250.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$225.00 to C$190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$208.00 to C$176.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$196.43.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$144.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$200.84. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$125.01 and a 1 year high of C$231.52.

