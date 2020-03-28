Braemar Hotels & Resorts to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

BHR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

BHR stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $54.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.18. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $14.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.38.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.92 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,591,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 195,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 742,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 30,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 17,581 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 373,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 87,754 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 25,874 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

