Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgestone is involved in the Automotive Industry. Their printing system allows for the real time, on-site creation of vehicle registration forms and license decals on blank stock, including the imprinting of the vehicle license plate number on the decal. This on-demand printing capability allows Departments of Motor Vehicles to substantially reduce fraud and theft, increase revenue collection, and reduce personnel, inventory, and facility costs as a result of increased efficiencies. “

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Bridgestone from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of BRDCY opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. Bridgestone has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average is $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Bridgestone had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Bridgestone will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products worldwide. The company provides tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction/mining vehicles, industrial machines, agricultural machines, aircraft, and motorcycles and scooters; and tire related products, retread materials and services, tire raw materials, and automotive maintenance and repair services.

