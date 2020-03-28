Brokers Offer Predictions for Apple Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apple in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $15.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $15.83. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.07.

Apple stock opened at $247.74 on Thursday. Apple has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $287.23 and its 200-day moving average is $270.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1,083.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after acquiring an additional 789,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,049,165,000 after acquiring an additional 225,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

