Brokers Set Expectations for Farmers National Banc Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Farmers National Banc in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

FMNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

FMNB opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average is $15.09. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $28.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.11%.

In related news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 6,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $80,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory C. Bestic acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.36 per share, with a total value of $114,880.00. Insiders have purchased 31,081 shares of company stock valued at $444,175 in the last 90 days. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMNB. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4,800.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5,786.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

