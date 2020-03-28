Brokers Set Expectations for Fulton Financial Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Fulton Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the bank will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FULT. BidaskClub raised Fulton Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $11.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $18.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $217.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.41%.

In other news, Director Ernest J. Waters acquired 2,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $26,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,786.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,289,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,410,000 after purchasing an additional 58,654 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,486,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,769,000 after purchasing an additional 867,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.