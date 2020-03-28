Brokers Set Expectations for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a report released on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.43.

Shares of HBAN opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,665,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $786,835,000 after acquiring an additional 754,705 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,988,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,129,000 after acquiring an additional 328,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,193,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,787,000 after acquiring an additional 605,095 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $206,248,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,294,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,082,000 after acquiring an additional 327,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

