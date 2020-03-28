Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P. was established by Brookfield Asset Management as its primary vehicle to own and operate certain infrastructure assets on a global basis. Brookfield Infrastructure operates high quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, require relatively minimal maintenance capital expenditures and, by virtue of barriers to entry and other characteristics, tend to appreciate in value over time. Its current business consists of the ownership and operation of premier electricity transmission systems and timberlands in North and South America, and it seeks acquisition opportunities in other infrastructure sectors with similar attributes. “

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.27.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 522.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.92.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.538 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 3,071.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,465,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,040,000 after purchasing an additional 185,117 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,999,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,854,000 after purchasing an additional 780,798 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,897 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,325,000 after purchasing an additional 187,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 680,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,010,000 after purchasing an additional 41,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.