BRP Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BRP in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.52 billion.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DOO. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$56.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$74.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$72.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$80.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.20.

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$26.28 on Thursday. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$18.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$57.33. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 7.50.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

