Brunswick Co. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Brunswick in a research note issued on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.69. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BC has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.39.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $35.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.62. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $66.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter worth $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 250.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $195,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.