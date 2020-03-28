Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $215,000 in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDS. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.73.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $254.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.00 and a 200-day moving average of $265.30. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.22 and a 52 week high of $310.25.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.02 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 58.78% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.80%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $507,419.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.28, for a total value of $717,112.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,536,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,650. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

