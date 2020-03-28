Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes Position in Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Qudian by 267.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,701,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,133 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Qudian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,084,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Qudian by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,230,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Qudian by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,406,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,777 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Qudian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,309,000. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qudian stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. Qudian Inc – has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market cap of $628.45 million, a PE ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.44. Qudian had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 37.03%. The firm had revenue of $277.45 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Qudian Inc – will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Qudian to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.03 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Qudian in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. CICC Research lowered Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Qudian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

