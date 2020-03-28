Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on Cameco and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. CIBC cut their price target on Cameco from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of CCO opened at C$9.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 51.60. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$7.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.15.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$874.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

