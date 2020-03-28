Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Lowered to C$84.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$112.00 to C$84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$121.00 to C$120.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$117.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$116.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$110.54.

CM stock opened at C$77.67 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$67.52 and a 12-month high of C$115.96. The company has a market cap of $34.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$96.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$106.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer purchased 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$73.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,742.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$620,484.50. Also, Director Victor George Dodig purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$71.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,994,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,699,166.82. Insiders have bought a total of 33,022 shares of company stock worth $2,393,742 in the last 90 days.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

