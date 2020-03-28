Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CNQ has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$35.50.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of CNQ opened at C$13.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion and a PE ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$29.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.31. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$9.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.97 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.1300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.97, for a total value of C$1,259,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,098 shares in the company, valued at C$3,487,623.06. Also, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$158,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,567.76. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,336,682 over the last 90 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.