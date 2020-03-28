Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 85.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 23,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $111.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

COF stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.64. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $107.59. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

