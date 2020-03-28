Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 3,368 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 451.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 558.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 938.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 369.4% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.25.

Shares of MPWR opened at $161.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.55. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.84 and a twelve month high of $193.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.52 and a 200-day moving average of $165.04.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.24%.

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 42,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $7,586,676.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 322,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,136,088.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,531 shares of company stock valued at $59,777,891 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

