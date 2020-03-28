Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 8,065 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 11,688.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 406.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 868.6% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $106.89 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $117.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.37 and its 200-day moving average is $102.66.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.