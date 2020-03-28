Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt purchased 14,450 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,618. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAG. TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

CAG stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.