Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 253.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Match Group were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTCH. Nomura boosted their target price on Match Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Match Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Match Group Inc has a 52-week low of $44.74 and a 52-week high of $95.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.40 and its 200 day moving average is $73.89.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Match Group had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 237.44%. The company had revenue of $547.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Match Group Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $11,011,273.35. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 207,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,877,669.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

