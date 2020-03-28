Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 1,153 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 115.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Teleflex were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 8,610 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $50,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,955.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,350 shares of company stock valued at $456,492 in the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Teleflex from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Teleflex from to in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.00.

TFX opened at $282.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $221.27 and a one year high of $398.65.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.01 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

