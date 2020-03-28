Captrust Financial Advisors Buys New Shares in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Bancorp by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 185,658 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $516,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in First Bancorp by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 358,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after purchasing an additional 71,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Bancorp by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.05. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $645.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.07). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $69.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

FBNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other news, CFO Eric P. Credle bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.00. Also, Director Frederick Leslie Taylor bought 4,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,931.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,477.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,496 shares of company stock worth $160,025 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

