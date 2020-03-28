Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 349.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 1,423.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Dougherty & Co started coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.43.

In other EXACT Sciences news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $155,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 13,875 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $1,113,746.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,202,489.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,731 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,531. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences stock opened at $57.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.97. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. Analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

