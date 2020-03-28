Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at $340,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 326.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 59,683 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 211,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore bought 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $75.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.44. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $65.69 and a 52-week high of $118.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

