Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,286 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu bought 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

