Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.05 Million Stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 411.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $941,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $722,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 813,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,069,000 after purchasing an additional 52,720 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 403.2% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $89.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.68. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $901,788.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,022.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEC. Barclays lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.82.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.