Captrust Financial Advisors Has $826,000 Stock Position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Evergy were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 121.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 755,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,279,000 after purchasing an additional 414,516 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 547.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 74,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 63,197 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,973,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,360,000 after purchasing an additional 126,468 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 112.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 581.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $290,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $131,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,203,166.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,280 shares of company stock worth $724,756. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

Shares of EVRG opened at $57.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. Evergy has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

