Captrust Financial Advisors Has $836,000 Stock Holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 106.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Five Below were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 452.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cfra dropped their price target on Five Below from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

FIVE stock opened at $71.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.30 and a 200-day moving average of $116.83. Five Below Inc has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $148.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $687.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.20 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.48%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

