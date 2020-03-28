Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in S&P Global by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.08.

Shares of SPGI opened at $239.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.78. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $312.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

