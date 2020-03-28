Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $761,000 in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

MPW stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.54. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at $20,911,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.