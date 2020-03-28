Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COR. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,651,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,800,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 406,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,530,000 after purchasing an additional 154,085 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 142,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,997,000 after purchasing an additional 87,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 164,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,439,000 after buying an additional 82,252 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Shares of COR opened at $110.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.07. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $123.68.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

COR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Juan Font sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $104,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,191.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $170,371.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,471.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,835 shares of company stock worth $3,642,407. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.