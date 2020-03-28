Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 2,139 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 95.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,390 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 481.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,187 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,528,000 after buying an additional 65,566 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Autodesk by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,490 shares of the software company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 6,175.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 251 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $1,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Autodesk from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.91.

Shares of ADSK opened at $141.57 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $211.58. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.88 and a 200-day moving average of $171.56.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.